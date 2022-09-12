Breaking News
Gyanvapi case: Court rejects Anjuman committee's plea challenging Hindus' rights to worship

Updated on: 12 September,2022 02:50 PM IST  |  Varanasi
Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple

Gyanvapi mosque. File Pic


The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.


District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

