Gyanvapi mosque case: Hearing to resume today in Varanasi court

On May 30, the Varanasi District Court deferred the hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women till July 4, according to a lawyer representing the petitioner women

Gyanvapi mosque

The Varanasi court will resume the hearing on the Gyanvapi case on Monday.

"Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them, the case is not maintainable, but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindus.

Advocate appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid had cited various judgements to support his argument that the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women is barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The arguments by the Muslim side, seeking rejection of civil suit's claims on Gyanvapi Mosque, could not be completed and it will continue today.

Earlier, the court of District Judge, while fixing the hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, said that the matter will be heard as per directions of the Supreme Court.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva) was discovered inside the mosque premises and the Muslim side claimed that the structure was part of the fountain at the mosque's wuzu khana area.

Varanasi civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of Gyanvapi mosque, was transferred to Bareilly.

He is among the 121 civil judges transferred by the Allahabad High Court on Monday evening. The transferred judges are required to take charge of office by July 4.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)