×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Gyanvapi row Allahabad HC to continue hearing on mosque committees plea challenging Varanasi court verdict on Tuesday

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to continue hearing on mosque committee's plea challenging Varanasi court verdict on Tuesday

Updated on: 05 December,2022 09:07 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
PTI |

Top

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, had challenged the Varanasi court order rejecting its objection to the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women who sought permission to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to continue hearing on mosque committee's plea challenging Varanasi court verdict on Tuesday

Representational Pic


The Allahabad High Court will continue to hear on Tuesday a Gyanvapi masjid management's revision petition challenging a Varanasi court order on the maintainability of a plea seeking permission to offer regular prayers to idols of deities in the mosque complex.


As per the date fixed by the high court, the hearing in the case resumed on Monday. However, after a brief hearing, Justice J J Munir directed to put up this case on December 6 for further hearing.



On November 30, the high court had fixed December 5 for further hearing in the case.


The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, had challenged the Varanasi court order rejecting its objection to the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women who sought permission to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

Also Read: Lakhimpur violence: Court dismisses discharge applications of Ashish Mishra, others

The district judge of Varanasi had on September 12 dismissed the plea filed under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code.

While rejecting the mosque management committee's plea, the Varanasi district judge had observed that the suit of the plaintiffs (five Hindu women) is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act 1995, and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 as was being claimed by the mosque committee.

The present revision petition has been filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid before the high court challenging the September 12 order on the ground that the suit before the Varanasi court is barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which provides that no suit can be filed seeking conversion of any religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh varanasi allahabad court news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK