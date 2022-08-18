Breaking News
Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, images, messages to share with family and friends

Updated on: 18 August,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

It is one of the biggest festivals celebrated with much pomp and fervour in the country

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Krishna Janmashtami, an auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated every year with great fervour across the nation. Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is being celebrated today, August 18. 


The festival is a celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth. According to Indian mythology, Lord Krishna was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. 

People across the country celebrate this auspicious festival by observing fast and decorating their homes with flowers and lights. Since it is a day of great importance, here are some wishes, messages, and images you can share with your loved ones to celebrate Janmashtami.


* May you be showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!

* May Lord Krishna always give you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami!

* May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Pic/iStock

* Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

* May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Happy Janmashtami!

* Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami. May the Lord bless you with health, prosperity and joy.

Pic/iStock

* This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

* May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Pic/iStock

* Let us follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and give meaning to our lives. Wish you a happy Janmashtami!

* Shree Krishna Janmashtami to everyone, may you all have a blessed, joyful and happy day!

Pic/iStock

Pic/iStock

