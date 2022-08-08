Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes and greetings to share with your siblings

This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on August 11

‘Raksha Bandhan’, is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm across the country. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Augustust 11. The sister-brother bond of love, affection and care falls on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan.

According to Drikpanchang muhurat of Raksha Bandhan on August 11 is from 08:51 pm to 09:13 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 08:51 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:17 pm to 06:18 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:18 pm to 08:00 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:38 am on August 11, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 am on August 12, 2022

Here are some best wishes and images to share with your siblings:

- I will always pray to God to protect you from all the evil. You deserve all the happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- You will always be my go-to person if I want to annoy someone. I love you and will always be a call away. Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Happy Raksha Bandhan! I will always love and support you.

- May our bond of love grows with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- I am your younger sister/brother and my superpower is to irritate you. Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

