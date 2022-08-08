Breaking News
Mumbai: Chawl mafia back in business; police, civic officials yet to act
BMC, Mumbaikars pay additional Rs 1.37 crore for basic blood tests at VN Desai Hospital
Mumbai sees 465 new cases, one death, 321 recoveries
Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane on Monday; issues orange alert till August 10
Money laundering case: Mumbai court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till Aug 22
Home > News > India News > Article > Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes and greetings to share with your siblings

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes and greetings to share with your siblings

Updated on: 08 August,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on August 11

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes and greetings to share with your siblings

Representative image. Pic/Istock


‘Raksha Bandhan’, is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm across the country. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on Augustust 11. The sister-brother bond of love, affection and care falls on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan.

According to Drikpanchang muhurat of Raksha Bandhan on August 11 is from 08:51 pm to 09:13 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 08:51 pm
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:17 pm to 06:18 pm
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:18 pm to 08:00 pm
Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:38 am on August 11, 2022
Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 am on August 12, 2022


Here are some best wishes and images to share with your siblings:

- I will always pray to God to protect you from all the evil. You deserve all the happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- You will always be my go-to person if I want to annoy someone. I love you and will always be a call away. Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- Happy Raksha Bandhan! I will always love and support you.

- May our bond of love grows with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

- I am your younger sister/brother and my superpower is to irritate you. Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Pic/Istock

Pic/Istock

Pic/Istock

Pic/Istock

india offbeat news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK