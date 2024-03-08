'Happy that I can work on bigger platform': Sudha Murty on Rajya Sabha nomination

President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty (73) to the Rajya Sabha on Friday

President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty (73) to the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a double surprise as it came on Women's Day, Sudha Murty said.

"I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor," Sudha Murty told ANI on Friday. Murty clarified that she does not consider herself a politician as she is a nominated Rajya Sabha member.

Sudha Murty was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contribution in the field of social work. In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri. Sudha Murty is married to Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and mother-in-law of UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sudha Murty on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and termed the announcement on International Women's Day a "powerful testament" to India's "Nari Shakti". "Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," PM Modi posted on X on Friday.

Murty thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation. "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister. It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation."

Murty is a well-known author and has contributed to English and Kannada literature. He books are translated in several Indian languages. She is the chairperson of the Murty Trust.

As per PTI report, Sudha Murty holds a 0.83 per cent stake in IT bellwether Infosys which at current prices is worth close to Rs 5,600 crore. According to the latest shareholding filed by Infosys with the BSE, she holds 3.45 crore shares of the company. Her husband Narayana Murthy owns 1.66 crore equity shares that are worth Rs 2,691 crore.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)