The decision came after Nadda's unopposed election to the upper house from Gujarat last month

JP Nadda. File pic

Listen to this article BJP president JP Nadda resigns Himachal's Rajya Sabha seat x 00:00

JP Nadda, national president of the BJP and representative for Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, tendered his official resignation from his position as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday. The chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted his resignation. JP Nadda will continue to be Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024," as per an official statement from the Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision came after Nadda's unopposed election to the upper house from Gujarat last month. His term in Himachal Pradesh was originally due to end in April 2024. He was among the 57 Rajya Sabha members whose terms were due to conclude in April.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term in the Lower House from Varanasi while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 2020, will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list. Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, while Mansukh Mandaviya will contest Porbandar.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will contest from North-East Delhi while late BJP stalwart and former Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, will contest from New Delhi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will seek a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Lucknow while his colleague in the central cabinet, Smriti Irani, will again contest from Amethi.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 against Congress's Ajay Rai. The BJP-led National Democratic Party (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.