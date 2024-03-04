Breaking News
Himachal Political Crisis Anything can happen in coming days says Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Political Crisis: Anything can happen in coming days, says Jai Ram Thakur

04 March,2024
Agencies |

Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.

Jairam Thakur with BJP MLAs during a visit to Raj Bhavan. Pic/PTI

Indicating a change of guard in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked his party workers to get ready and said that anything can happen in the coming days.


Thakur said it is "difficult for the Congress to stay in power" as the political situation in Himachal Pradesh is grim for the party.


"Even the ministers are now walking out of the cabinet meeting," he added.


Thakur's remarks come as high drama was witnessed during the cabinet meeting on Saturday with Revenue Minister Jagat Negi leaving the meeting in between and

Education Minister Rohit Thakur also walking out after heated arguments.

The two ministers, however, later maintained that they had their engagements and Thakur returned after being pacified by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Thakur further said the Congress government has morally lost the right to be in power after nine MLA, including six Congress rebels, had voted in favour of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls on August 27.

The Leader of Opposition was talking to the media persons on the sidelines of the Tridev Sammelan here.

shimla himachal pradesh 2024 lok sabha elections India news national news
