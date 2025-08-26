Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Hartalika Teej 2025 A celebration of devotion and marital bliss check auspicious timings and key rituals

Hartalika Teej 2025: A celebration of devotion and marital bliss; check auspicious timings and key rituals

Updated on: 26 August,2025 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The festival is observed with great devotion by women across India, who keep a strict 'nirjala' (without food or water) fast and perform rituals for marital harmony, prosperity, and divine blessings

Hartalika Teej 2025: A celebration of devotion and marital bliss; check auspicious timings and key rituals

Women get their hands decorated with henna ahead of Hartalika Teej festival, in Prayagraj. PIC/ PTI

Listen to this article
Hartalika Teej 2025: A celebration of devotion and marital bliss; check auspicious timings and key rituals
x
00:00

Hartalika Teej 2025, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, is being celebrated on Tuesday, during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. The festival is observed with great devotion by women across India, who keep a strict 'nirjala (without food or water)' fast and perform rituals for marital harmony, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Hartalika Teej 2025, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, is being celebrated on Tuesday, during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. The festival is observed with great devotion by women across India, who keep a strict 'nirjala (without food or water)' fast and perform rituals for marital harmony, prosperity, and divine blessings.

On this day, women observe a fast, adorn themselves in festive attire, apply mehendi, and perform special pujas, seeking blessings for their husbands’ longevity and the prosperity of their families.



Puja timings (as per Drik Panchang)


Festival date: Tuesday, August 26 

Pratahkala Puja Muhurat: 5.56 am to 8.31 am

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12.34 pm on August 25 

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 1.54 pm on August 26

Morning puja is considered most auspicious, but devotees who miss it can perform rituals during Pradosh Kaal in the evening.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

The word Hartalika is derived from “Harat” (abduction) and “Aalika” (female friend). According to legend, when Goddess Parvati’s father wished that she marry Lord Vishnu, her friend abducted her and took her to the forest. There, Goddess Parvati performed an intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her consort. Impressed by her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her, and their union became a symbol of eternal love and faith.

Thus, the festival represents devotion, sacrifice, and marital bliss. Married women observe the fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women pray for an ideal life partner.

Regional celebrations

In North India, women observe the fast with prayers, sweets, and fruits, seeking their husbands’ prosperity.

In South India, the festival is celebrated as Gowri Habba, where women perform the Swarna Gowri Vratha for a happy and blessed married life.

Beyond rituals

Hartalika Teej is not merely an occasion of fasting; it is a profound celebration of divine love, unwavering faith, and immense spiritual strength. Rooted in the legend of Goddess Parvati’s penance to attain Lord Shiva, the festival carries a message of dedication, sacrifice, and the triumph of devotion. The fast is undertaken with deep faith, as women gather to offer prayers, sing devotional songs, and perform elaborate pujas invoking the blessings of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

news Indian festival festivals India news india

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK