The highest voter turnout was recorded in Mewat at 68.28 per cent, while the lowest was Gurugram at 49.97 per cent till 5 pm

Pic/PTI

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 61 per cent till 5 pm on Saturday across all the 90 assembly seats in the single-phase assembly polls in the state, ANI reported.

According to ANI, in the data released by the Election Commission of India, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Mewat at 68.28 per cent, while the lowest was Gurugram at 49.97 per cent till 5pm.

Yamunanagar has recorded a voter turnout of 67.93 per cent, followed by Palwal with 67.69 percent, Fatehabad with 67.05 per cent, Jind with 66.02 per cent, Mahendragarh 65.76 percent, Kurukshetra with 65.55 percent and Sirsa with 65.37 percent.

As per the ECI, Hisar recorded 64.16 per cent, Bhiwani 63.06 per cent, Kaithal 62.53 per cent, Ambala 62.26 per cent, Rewari 60.91 per cent, Panipat 60.52 per cent, Jhajjar 60.52 per cent, Rohtak 60.56 per cent, Karnal 60.42 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 58.10 per cent, Sonipat 56.69 per cent, Faridabad 51.28 per cent and Panchkula 54.71 per cent voter turnout, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, voting has wrapped up in Haryana assembly elections with EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth being sealed and secured for the day of counting.

The Haryana polls commenced at 7am and went till 6pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are competing in all 90 constituencies, and around 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

The votes will be counted on October 8, alongside Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that a good deed has been done in Haryana in the past 10 years and no on takes Congress's talks seriously.

"In the last 10 years, good work has been done in Haryana with the blessings of PM Modi. No one takes seriously what Congress says. For 70 years, they have made false promises. They can win a few elections here and there but will not come to power. The words of Rahul Gandhi are so objectionable that it saddens us, he can criticise us but he shouldn't say things which harm the nation," Rijiju said while talking to ANI reporters in the national capital amid voting in the neighbouring state.

Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia said after voting in the Haryana elections that the Congress government should take over the state next, while Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat praised the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said the party has done a lot of work in the state over the past ten years.

The main contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

The results for the Haryana Assembly Elections will be declared alongside Jammu and Kashmir's election results on October 8

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats out of 90, forming a coalition government with the JJP, who won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition, ANI reported.



