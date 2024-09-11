The two parties have also decided to extend support on the Rania assembly seat to former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Haryana polls: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 28 more candidates x 00:00

The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance released on Wednesday named 28 more candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly elections 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two parties have also decided to extend support on the Rania assembly seat to former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, who quit the BJP recently after being denied a ticket.

Ranjit Chautala was earlier an Independent MLA from Rania. He had joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and contested from the Hisar parliamentary seat unsuccessfully. After quitting the party recently, he said he would enter the fray as an Independent again.

In its third list of 18 candidates the alliance released a day before the filing of nominations for the polls closes, the JJP has fielded 15 and the ASP three.

Jannayak Janta Party released the fourth list in the evening, naming 10 more candidates, all of whom are from the JJP.

From Ellenabad, where INLD's sitting MLA and senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election, JJP has fielded its candidate Anjali.

The JJP has fielded Intzar Ali from Yamunanagar, Surya Pratap Singh Rathod from Thanesar, Kuldeep Madan from Indri, Raghunath Kashyap from Panipat Rural and Hawa Singh Khobda from Tohana.

It has named Ramesh Kumar from Ratia, Gurjant from Kalanwali, Krishan Gangwa from Adampur, Ravi Ahuja from Hisar, Jitender Balhara from Rohtak, Mhender Sudana from Kalanaur, Krishan Silana from Badli, Nasim Sonu Balmiki from Jhajjar, Ravinder Sehrawat from Hathin and Karamat Ali from Faridabad NIT as its candidates.

The Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidates named in the list are Mandeep Topra from Radaur, Moti Yadav from Rewari and Nisha Balmiki from Faridabad.

The alliance has also decided to field an ASP candidate from the Radaur seat.

Earlier on Monday, the JJP-ASP alliance released its second list of 12 candidates for the polls. The first list containing 19 names was released on September 4.

The election to the 90-member Haryana Assembly is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever