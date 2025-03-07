Haryana: Congress holds meeting ahead of budget session, decision on LoP left for high command

The Haryana assembly session will run from March 7 to March 28 and the state's annual budget will be presented on March 17.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini during an all-party meeting before the Haryana Budget Session under the chairmanship of the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, at Haryana Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Chandigarh. Pic/ANI

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly Budget session, Congress leaders held a meeting to strategize on key issues to be raised during the proceedings and said that decision regarding the Leader of Opposition has been left to the party high command.

The Haryana assembly session will run from March 7 to March 28 and the state's annual budget will be presented on March 17. Following the meeting, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Thursday, "Questions (during the session) were discussed... We have left it (decision regarding the LoP) up to the high command..."

Notably, Congress has yet to announce its choice for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly. Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal stated that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting concluded with discussions on various legislative matters.

"... The CLP meeting has concluded... There were discussions regarding the Governor's address and Question Hour... The new Vidhan Sabha building was also discussed.." she said. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Haryana Assembly has finalized the schedule for the upcoming budget session.

In a press conference after the meeting, Saini said, "The session of the Assembly will begin tomorrow with the Governor's address. Right now, it will run till March 28, and if there is a need to extend it, it can be extended further in the BAC (Business Advisory Council) meeting; it has been discussed now... This is the first budget session of the government... This was also discussed in the BAC meeting today... The budget will be presented on March 17." The Haryana CM also informed that the government will introduce some important bills during the budget session.

