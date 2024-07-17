Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana grants 10 per cent job reservation for Agniveers

Haryana grants 10 per cent job reservation for Agniveers

Updated on: 18 July,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

At a press conference here, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the state government, there will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers

There will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers. Representation pic

The Haryana government announced on Wednesday a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in services such as police, forest guard and jail warden, besides other incentives like relaxation of age.


At a press conference here, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in direct recruitment to posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden and special police officer made by the state government, there will be a 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers.


“We have made this provision,” Saini said. The chief minister said that in Group C and D posts, an age relaxation of three years will also be made. “However, in the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years,” Saini added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

