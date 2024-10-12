The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Haryana: New BJP government to be sworn in on Oct 17, PM Modi to attend x 00:00

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

"We have got the nod of the prime minister and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers will take place in Panchkula," Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, reported PTI.

The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 am.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party's hat trick victory in Haryana, preparations are now underway in Panchkula for the swearing-in ceremony of the next government in the state.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party's State president Mohan Lal Badoli blamed Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the loss of the Congress party.

Badoli said, "Hooda (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) is responsible for the loss of the Congress party in Haryana. The Congress candidates will give statements. If you ask them, they will tell you what Hooda has done," reported ANI.

Earlier today, reflecting on Haryana results Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "...We will go deep into this matter and find out what happened. The country and the world were seeing that Congress was winning. There was no news of defeat from anywhere, be it exit polls or media... These results were shocking, so it is important to get to the bottom of it... We have also complained to the Election Commission about the EVM machine," reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and PTI)