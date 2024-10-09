Modi: Haryana shows no room for Congress’s hate

Calls Opposition a ‘factory of hatred’, vows to strengthen Maharashtra

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

PM Narendra Modi said the BJP’s victory in Haryana elections shows the mood in the country and the people have shown they will not fall prey to the hateful conspiracies of the Congress and “urban Naxals”.

The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to “spread hatred” which wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another, Modi said after virtually launching various development projects of more than R7,600 crore in the Maharashtra.

Further targeting the Congress, Modi cautioned against those who play divisive politics and mislead voters for personal gains. The Congress wanted to induce fear among Muslims in the country and convert them into vote bank, he said and also accused the opposition party of indulging in caste politics to divide Hindus for political gains.

“The entire ecosystem of the Congress and the entire urban Naxal gang was working towards misleading the people. But, all the conspiracies of Congress have been destroyed,” said Modi. The Congress used all tactics to provoke people, but they have shown that they will not fall prey to the hateful conspiracies of Congress and “urban Naxals”, he said.

AAP to fight Delhi polls alone, snubs overconfident Congress

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and others during a meeting with AAP municipal councillors. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections alone against an “overconfident” Congress, a party member said on Wednesday. “In Delhi, AAP will contest alone. We are capable of fighting the overconfident Congress and arrogant BJP alone,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said. She blamed the Congress for not taking alliance partners seriously in Haryana and ultimately facing a rout due to its overconfidence.

SP snubs Congress for UP bypolls

A day after declaration of assembly poll results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of its candidates for six of ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, where bypolls are due later this year. The SP, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress, which is demanding five seats from the party. Congress’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai told PTI that the state wing has given a proposal to its leadership to contest on five of the 10 bypoll-bound assembly seats in the state. BJP spokesperson Tripathi said that the SP-Congress alliance is in a state of “disarray”.

Omar vows to push for J&K statehood

Omar Abdullah addresses media outside his residence. Pic/PTI

Omar Abdullah said the NC-Congress government will pass a resolution demanding the restoration of J&K’s statehood. “After formation of the government, I hope in the first cabinet meeting, the cabinet will pass a resolution impressing upon the Centre to restore statehood. The government should then take that resolution to the PM,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Analysing unexpected Haryana result: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party was analysing the “unexpected” results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state. In his first reaction after the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support. “My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA’s victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect,” he said.

