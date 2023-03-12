Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes rescued

Haryana: Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes; rescued

Updated on: 12 March,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Haryana
ANI |

Top

It was not clear who threw the infant in the bushes in the Yamunanagar till the filing of the report

Haryana: Newborn baby found abandoned in bushes; rescued

Representative Image


A new born baby was found abandoned in the bushes in the Yamunanagar's Pratap Nagar area of Haryana on Saturday.


It was not clear who threw the infant in the bushes in the Yamunanagar till the filing of the report.



"The child is healthy," SMO Pratap Nagar told ANI.


"The child has been shifted to Jagadhri Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward.

Also Read: India’s first H3N2 deaths from Karnataka, Haryana

On receiving the information, a medical team reached the spot.

The police have been informed about the case, official added. Police have not registered any case far in this case.

Earlier in May 21, 2022, a two-day-old infant was found in a trash can in the Mahim area of Mumbai.

The investigation had revealed that an unidentified person threw the infant in the trash can at Machi Bazar in Mahim's cloth market area.

In this case, Mahim police station had registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 of India Penal Code.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

haryana national news india India news mumbai mahim

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK