India’s first H3N2 deaths from Karnataka, Haryana

Both patients had comorbidities; experts call for increased monitoring and precaution measures, but also reassure that there is no need to panic yet

Experts said H3N2 outbreaks are more severe than regular flu and can ‘indeed cause death’. Representation pic/AFP

India has recorded its first two deaths due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, official sources said on Friday. In Karnataka, 82-year-old Hire Gowda died due to the H3N2 virus on March 1, an official from the state health department said.

The deceased in Haryana was a lung cancer patient. H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and that has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The symptoms mimic those of flu, including fever, cough, body ache, runny nose, etc.

Symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever, cough, runny nose, body ache and nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Hassan district health officer said Hire Gowda was a diabetic and suffered from hypertension as well. The patient was admitted to a hospital on February 24 and died on March 1. The test of a sample confirmed on March 6 that he had H3N2 infection, he added.



The deceased from Haryana had lung cancer, while Karnataka man was diabetic. Representation pic/AFP

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said infection can be seen in children below 15 years and in citizens above 65 years. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus on January 17, a health department official said on Friday.

Experts Speak

Pulmonologist Anurag Agrawal said he doesn’t expect to see a massive wave. “Admission to hospital has not been very common and only about 5 per cent cases have been reported to be hospitalised,” added Tarun Sahani, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals.

Virologist Upasana Ray, member of Global Young Academy, noted that lockdowns and extensive use of masks for extended periods helped control transmission of more virulent versions of the virus, but also prevented good exposure of regular seasonal respiratory viruses.

“Due to at least two years of elaborate, expansive use of masks, we might have lost part of our immunity against the versions of these other respiratory viruses that are now getting transmitted,” Ray argued.

