Haryana Police raids 14 cybercrime hot-spot villages in Nuh; seizes guns, laptops

Haryana Police raided 14 villages of Nuh district in a massive crackdown against cybercriminals engaged in financial crimes, seizing several laptops, phones, and guns, authorities said in a statement on Friday. As many as 102 teams comprising more than 5,000 police personnel raided these villages late Thursday night and apprehended 125 hackers/cybercriminals, said an official statement here on Friday.

"During these raids, the police teams seized a huge amount of digital gadgets including ATM cards, smartphones, laptops, Aadhaar cards and ATM swipe machines along with other items. The suspects are being interrogated for further leads," the statement said, quoting a Haryana Police spokesperson.

The raids were made on the basis of intelligence gathered on several cyberfrauds committed from different areas of Nuh. "On the basis of these inputs, police, after identifying the hot-spots of cybercrime, closely monitored the locations and conducted raids simultaneously with a massive police force.

"For this purpose, Haryana Police formed separate teams of more than 5,000 policemen, in which one SP rank officer, 6 Additional SPs, 14 DSPs and other policemen launched a massive crackdown against cyber offenders," he said. "Different teams of police simultaneously raided 14 identified villages of Punhana, Pinangwan, Ferozepur Jhirka and Bichhore areas.

The drive started at 11.30 pm last night, under which the action went on till late night. Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that plan for raids was conceptualised after a cyber training programme conducted in Bhondsi from April 4 to April 8. On the basis of several intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on 14 villages considered to be hotspots of cybercrime in the district. Khedla, Luhinga Khurd, Luhinga Kalan, Gokalpur, Godhola, Aminabad, Mahu, Gulalta, Jaimat, Jakhopur, Nai, Tirwara, Mamlika, and Papda were the villages identified as targets. Since April 8, 20 criminals involved in cyber frauds have been arrested by the police in Nuh, Singla said, according to the statement.

A total of 66 smartphones, 65 fake SIMs, 166 Aadhaar cards, three laptops, 128 ATM cards of different banks, two ATM swipe machines, six scanners, and five PAN cards were recovered from the arrested criminals and hackers, he said. "In addition, seven country-made pistols, two cartridges, two cars, four tractor-trolleys, 22 motorcycles have also been recovered.

The raids were conducted by the police targeting 69 accused involved in cyber and other criminal cases," he said. "In the initial investigation, the connection of the apprehended accused with cyber criminals of other states has also come to the fore, and further investigation in this regard is underway," the SP said.

