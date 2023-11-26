Congress President said that the dissent is being subjugated and criminalised, and the institutions are being pushed to the brink of 'becoming pawns in the grand game of imposing an authoritarian system' during the BJP regime

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

Listen to this article Hate being served under garb of social changes: Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at BJP on Constitution Day x 00:00

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, reported news agency ANI.

Taking to X, the Congress President said that the dissent is being subjugated and criminalised, and the institutions are being pushed to the brink of 'becoming pawns in the grand game of imposing an authoritarian system' during the BJP regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Constitution of India is the lifeline of our Democracy. As we observe and celebrate the 74th Constitution Day, we bow in utmost reverence to its makers -- for they guaranteed the social, economic and political rights of every Indian. Today, the spirit of our Constitution faces numerous challenges. The present regime is using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail all freedoms enshrined in the Constitution," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

His remarks come on Constitution Day, which marks the day when India adopted the Constitution in 1949.

He further alleged that "hate is being served under the garb of social changes".

"Dissent is being subjugated and criminalised, institutions are being pushed to the brink of becoming pawns in the grand game of imposing an authoritarian system, hate is being served under the garb of social changes," he added.

The Congress chief alleged a systematic and strident attack on the Constitution by BJP-RSS and called upon people to stand against politics of division and hate.

"The systematic and strident attack on the Constitution by BJP-RSS is visible in the rampant misuse of every nut and bolt of the government machinery. As a nation-state, we could soon reach a tipping point where social justice and harmony shall become a casualty and the rights of the weaker sections would be gradually seized. It is time to stand up against this politics of division and hate," he added.

Saying that his party, Congress, is fighting the battle from the front, Kharge said, "Every citizen should question the attack on our Constitution, its ethos and its values. Just like our freedom fighters fought the British, we are capable of fighting, without fear, and protecting our Democracy."

"Today is the day to take inspiration from those inspiring leaders, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Rajendra Prasad, K M Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and several eminent personalities should be remembered not only on this day but every day. For we are indebted to their vision and wisdom," he further said, adding "We, the People of India shall prevail."

On the occasion, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the BJP and said that rest of the 364 days, the ruling party participates in 'shredding' the Constitution, reported news agency ANI.

"Constitution Day is celebrated for one day... PM Modi and the BJP talk about the Constitution... For the rest of the 364 days, they all participate in shredding the Constitution... Be it the fall of the government in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and many other states, the way in which power was acquired and the constitutional institutions are being undermined... In the last ten years, the BJP has centralized power by shredding the Constitution which is unfortunate... This is going to end in 2024..." she said.

(With inputs from ANI)