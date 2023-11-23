Congress upholds secularism, BJP indulges in polarisation, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Reiterating the Congress' stand, Kharge said his party is committed to conducting a caste-based census in the country if it is voted to power

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in polarisation and appeasement politics, and claimed that the grand old party upholds secularism, reported news agency PTI.

He was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport after attending a private function hosted by Congress leader Avinash Pandey.

"While they (BJP) indulge in appeasement politics and polarisation, we uphold secularism. The Bharat Jodo Yatra (led by Rahul Gandhi) was a testament to this commitment," Mallikarjun Kharge said, reported PTI.

Asked about the BJP complaining to the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi and him, the Congress chief said he would give his response on the issue directly to the poll panel, reported PTI.

The EC issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi on Thursday for his "panauti", "pickpocket" and loan-waiver remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked him to respond by Saturday evening.

Earlier today, on the last day of campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the people will not fall for the alleged "lies, deception and hateful words" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have decided to change the revolving door tradition of the state.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said Rajasthan, the holy land of heroes and warriors, has accepted the Congress' public welfare schemes.

"Thanks to more than one crore families for reposing their trust in the seven guarantees of the Congress party. There is an environment in favour of the Congress party in the entire state," he said.

Kharge claimed that the BJP is scared of the Congress' social justice, economic empowerment and savings and relief schemes.

"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah are busy making hollow, absurd and divisive remarks, they are not able to digest the seven guarantees made by the Congress party. This time the public will not fall for their lies, deception and hateful words," the Congress chief said.

The people of Rajasthan have decided that this time that the tradition will change and they will give another opportunity to the Congress, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)