Hathras stampede: Congress condoles loss of lives, asks govt to provide compensation to victims

Police personnel outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras' stampede are admitted. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, reported the PTI.

The Congress also urged the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured as well as provide immediate compensation to the victims.

Around 50 and 60 people were killed and several more injured in the stampede in Pulrai village where devotees had gathered in large numbers, officials said, as per the PTI.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the news of death of many devotees is extremely painful.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस के सत्संग में भगदड़ मच जाने से कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु की खबर बेहद पीड़ादायक है। हादसे के दृश्य अत्यंत हृदयविदारक हैं।



शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति हम गहरी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करते हैं। सरकार एवं प्रशासन से आग्रह करते हैं कि घायलों के उपचार में कोई कमी न रखें व… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 2, 2024

"The scenes at the accident are extremely heart-rending. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We urge the government and administration to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured and provide immediate compensation to the victims," Kharge said.

Workers of opposition parties are requested to provide all possible help to the people affected, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में सत्संग के दौरान मची भगदड़ से कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करते हुए घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



सरकार और प्रशासन से अनुरोध है कि घायलों को हर संभव उपचार एवं… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 2, 2024

"The government and administration are requested to provide every possible treatment to the injured and relief to the affected families," he said.

He also requested all workers of the INDIA bloc to provide their cooperation in relief and rescue.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the news of death of a large number of devotees was heart-breaking.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

"I appeal to the state government to provide proper compensation to the victims and make arrangements for the treatment of the injured," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was heart-rending and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

(with PTI inputs)