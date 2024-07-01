Maharashtra monsoon session: Legislative council adjourned amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remark at BJP

BJP legislator Prasad Lad raised the issue in the council, saying Rahul Gandhi has insulted Hindus in the country

Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha during ongoing parliament session. Pic/PTI

The Maharashtra legislative council was adjourned for the day following frequent disruptions after the BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators had a heated argument over Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's "not Hindus" remark at the BJP on Monday.

Condemning Rahul Gandhi's remark, BJP legislator Prasad Lad raised the issue in the council, saying Rahul Gandhi has insulted Hindus in the country, drawing a sharp reply from the leader of the opposition, Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress legislators, reported PTI.

They objected to Lad raising Gandhi's comments on the floor and sought Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's intervention.

According to the PTI report, Lad also raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi. Later, Gorhe adjourned the council for five minutes at 4:25 pm, amid the commotion.

After the legislative council reassembled at around 4:30 pm, other BJP legislators, including Pravin Darekar, joined Lad, reportedly forcing another adjournment for 10 minutes.

However, according to the news agency report, as members of the Treasury benches and opposition continued to create a ruckus, Deputy Chairperson Gorhe adjourned the Maharashtra legislative council proceedings for the day.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reportedly took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

As per the agency report, Gandhi added that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society.

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred, and falsehood... Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.

Following Gandhi's remark remarks about the Hindu community, Lok Sabha on Monday saw an uproar, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the Congress leader should apologise for his remarks, reported ANI.

The Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message was about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said calling "the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter," reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)