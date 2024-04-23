Breaking News
Have issued unqualified apology for lapses Ramdev Balkrishna tell SC
Have issued unqualified apology for lapses: Ramdev, Balkrishna tell SC

Updated on: 23 April,2024 02:47 PM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked their counsel to place the apology published in newspapers on record within two days.

Multiple FIRs were filed against the yoga guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev across several states

Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Balkrishna on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they have issued an unqualified apology in newspapers for the lapses on their part in the misleading advertisements case.


A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked their counsel to place the apology published in newspapers on record within two days.


The counsel appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna told the bench that additional advertisements shall be issued by them tendering unqualified apology for the lapses on their part.


Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the duo, said they have on Monday published the apology in 67 newspapers across the nation.
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on April 30.

On April 16, the apex court had warned Ramdev and Balkrishna against any attempt to "degrade allopathy" and permitted them to tender a "public apology and show contrition" within a week in the contempt proceedings in the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

The court, however, had made it clear that it was not letting them "off the hook" yet.

The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

