Nana Patole on Saturday said he had not tendered resignation as Maharashtra Congress chief, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Congress sources had claimed on Friday that following the rout faced by the Congress in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Nana Patole had emailed a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed the desire to be relieved of his current responsibility.

"I have not tendered any resignation...rumours are being spread," he told reporters in Nagpur, as per the PTI.

"Actually, the tenure of MPCC (Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) chief is of three years, and I have completed four years. I have earlier also said that I fulfilled my responsibilities properly, and it is an internal matter, not to be disclosed. The party will decide, and I feel everyone should get the opportunity to work in the organisation," Nana Patole added, the news agency reported.

The Congress leader, meanwhile, condemned the vandalising of a replica of the Constitution in Parbhani city in Maharashtra which triggered violence earlier this week, and demanded action against the Collector and Superintendent of Police for the use of lathi-charge against the protesters.

The issue will be raised in the winter session of the assembly that would start next week, he said.

At least 51 people were arrested, and three cases registered so far in connection with the violent protests that broke out in Maharashtra's Parbhani city over vandalising of a replica of the Constitution, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The Parbhani violence erupted in the central Maharashtra after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

A bandh to protest the vandalism took a violent turn on Wednesday when a mob indulged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.

"We have so far registered three cases in connection with the violence, and 51 people have been arrested. The number can go up as the investigation is underway, and we are going through some videos," the official said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)