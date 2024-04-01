Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > HC asks ED to submit its note on the plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while in custody
<< Back to Elections 2024

HC asks ED to submit its note on the plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while in custody

Updated on: 01 April,2024 04:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The court disposed of a PIL seeking directions to prevent Kejriwal from issuing orders in his capacity as the chief minister while in ED custody

HC asks ED to submit its note on the plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while in custody

Arvind Kejriwal. File pic

Listen to this article
HC asks ED to submit its note on the plea against CM Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while in custody
x
00:00

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit its note to the special judge on the issue of the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal passing orders while in custody, reported PTI.


The court also disposed of a public interest litigation seeking directions to prevent Kejriwal from issuing orders in his capacity as the chief minister while in ED custody, contending that it was against the legal framework, the report said. 


The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, Kejriwal who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED custody by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.


Kejriwal was on Monday sent to judicial custody by the trial court till April 15. His petition challenging his arrest is scheduled to be heard by the high court on April 3.

Meanwhile in another development from Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Monday said no coercive steps shall be taken against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede till April 10 on notices issued to him on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) preliminary inquiry over irregularities in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

After Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai in June 2020, the NCB initiated a probe of alleged drug use in the film industry. The agency later lodged a case of alleged possession, consumption and financing of drugs against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and 33 others.

As per PTI report, from November 2023 to March 2024, the NCB issued eight notices to Wankhede, directing him to appear before the agency's director general Sanjay Singh. Wankhede filed a petition in the HC last week challenging the inquiry and the notices issued to him, claiming he was being targeted and the inquiry was an 'act of vengeance'.

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Monday directed the NCB to respond to the plea by April 10. The court said until then, no coercive action shall be taken against Wankhede, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi high court arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK