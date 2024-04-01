Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise policy case Court remands Arvind Kejriwal to 15 day judicial custody
<< Back to Elections 2024

Delhi excise policy case: Court remands Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody

Updated on: 01 April,2024 11:55 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the court today after his ED custodial remand ended in the Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering case. 

Delhi excise policy case: Court remands Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody

Arvind Kejriwal/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Delhi excise policy case: Court remands Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to 15-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Monday. He will likely be lodged in Tihar jail, stated reports. 


He was produced before the court today after his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand ended in the Delhi excise policy scam-linked money laundering case. 


According to a PTI report, the ED sought 15-day judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party leader saying he was "totally uncooperative".


Before entering the court, Kejriwal told the reporters, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country."

According to the reports, he was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and Aam Aadmi Party ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita were present in court. 

The federal agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal from his residence on March 21 in connection to the Delhi excise policy case and Special Judge Baweja had remanded him in ED custody till March 28. Following that the court allowed ED's extension plea of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1. 

Additionally, in its remand application, the federal probe agency accused the AAP national convener of being involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi excise policy case, in drafting and implementation of policy for favouring and benefitting the "quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using the part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly Elections", stated the PTI report. 

Kejriwal's arrest is the fourth high-profile arrest in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in connection with the case and BRS MLC K Kavitha was arrested by ED days before Kejriwal's arrest. 

Despite his arrest, Kejriwal is continuing to hold the post of CM and has been operating from custody. This is the first instance of a sitting CM being arrested. 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal Enforcement Directorate India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK