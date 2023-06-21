HC directs Manipur govt to provide limited internet

The bench noted that internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students

The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to provide limited internet services in some designated places. The bench noted that internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students. The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the state on Friday.

It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said. Internet ban has been continuing in the state since May 3 in the wake of violence. Meanwhile, a bench of Acting Chief Justice M V Muralidharan has admitted a review petition seeking to modify its March 27 order that directed the state government to recommend inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

Justice Muralidharan, who had authored the March 27 order, has issued notices to the Centre and the state government, seeking their response. Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for ST status.

