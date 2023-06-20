Stop violence, or you will face consequences: Manipur CM

“The people are suffering...Those staying in relief camps are likely to be shifted there in two months,” he said

People from Manipur stage a protest over the ongoing violence in the state, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday. Pic/PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday warned people that they will have to face the consequences if they do not stop violence in the state. He was reacting to the injury suffered by an Army soldier after unidentified men resorted to unprovoked firing in Imphal on Sunday night.

“Stop it (violence). Otherwise, they will face the consequences. I also appeal to the people... Meitei people who are with arms ... not to attack anything and maintain peace so that we can restore normalcy in the state,” Biren Singh said while speaking to reporters here.

Singh also said that his government will build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses for people who had to flee from their homes during the ongoing violence.

“The people are suffering...Those staying in relief camps are likely to be shifted there in two months,” he said.

Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures built off-site and assembled where the homes are to be set up.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities and thousands have been displaced.

Cong attacks PM Modi

Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on the government over the situation in violence-hit Manipur, saying “every passing day of neglect” confirms the belief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM @narendramodi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis?”

