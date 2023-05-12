HC orders new SOPs on medical treatment of accused

A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said the death of 23-year-old Vandana Das while she treating her killer was the outcome of a “systemic failure” and “cannot be brushed aside as an isolated incident”

Medicos protest the killing of a doctor, in Kochi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Even as doctors intensified the agitation over their safety after a young medico was killed by her drug addict patient, the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state police chief to “ensure that security is provided to all hospitals in the manner as is legally possible so as to prevent any further incidents of attack”.

A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said the death of 23-year-old Vandana Das while she treating her killer was the outcome of a “systemic failure” and “cannot be brushed aside as an isolated incident”.

“We direct the state police chief to formulate sufficient protocols with regard to the manner in which people in custody—be that an accused or others—are to be presented in hospitals or before doctors or healthcare professionals as part of the criminal justice system,” the court said. “The police will have to pull up their socks on a war-footing,” it added.

Many doctors did not report to work for the last 24 hours demanding the government bring out new legislation for protection of hospitals. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who called an emergency meeting on Thursday, said his government has decided to issue an ordinance, amending the hospital protection law to ensure safety of health workers.

Besides, the Government Medical Officers Association suggested a slew of measures, including installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of ex-servicemen, to strengthen security in hospitals and help doctors treat patients without fear. They also suggested deployment of armed police and aid posts at hospitals having emergency wards, implementation of government order regarding triage system in such wards and appointment of more chief medical officers (CMOs) so that there can be two CMOs in every shift.

