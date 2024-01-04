As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third ED summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy case yesterday, BJP cirticised him saying that all the laws of the country apply to him equally as they are to common citizens

Kejriwal skipped third ED summons in connection with Delhi excise policy case yesterday All the laws apply to him equally as they are to common citizens, the BJP leader said Kejriwal says that he is not afraid of any investigation but he is escaping it, BJP said

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the third ED summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy case yesterday, BJP cirticised him. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj lashed out the Delhi CM saying "Kejriwal is forgetting that although he is the Chief Minister of Delhi he is not above the law. Will investigation agencies decide the procedure of investigation or Kejriwal will decide? Can a common ask ED for a questionnaire in advance?"



"All the laws of the country apply to him equally as they are to common citizens. Kejriwal is a very special person who presents himself as common. He is suffering from VVIP syndrome", Bansuri Swaraj said.



"ED has issued Kejriwal 3 summons since November 2023. Section 50 sub-section 3 of the PMLA Act mandates cooperation with investigation agencies. But Kejriwal has violated this law and escaped from the investigation. He doesn't care that Manish Sisodia's bail plea was rejected 7 times by the court. He doesn't care that Sanjay Singh's bail plea was also rejected. The court has prima facie evidence established in the Delhi liquor scam" she added.



BJP's Bansuri Swaraj further took on AAP's Atishi and said "Atishi is predicting ED raids and Kejriwal's arrest. I want to question on what grounds is she making such statements. Raids conducted by ED are confidential. People don't know about its timing. AAP wants to create such an environment that Kejriwal will be arrested. On one hand, he has violated actions under the PMLA act and on the other hand, he will make such circumstances that ED comes to his house and non-bailable warrants get issued against him."



"Earlier, Kejriwal tweeted that he feels ashamed when a summon is issued against any leader and the politician doesn't appear. I want to know if his advice is just for others and not for himself", said Bansuri Sawaraj.



"AAP came into power on the promise of an anti-corruption plan. But today, they are head-to-toe dipped in corruption. What can L-G do? There are too many scams coming to light. That is why an investigation is necessary and L-G has to initiate such orders", Bansuri Swaraj added further.



"Kejriwal is a master of U-turn. He says that he is not afraid of investigation but he is escaping it. He has become a careless leader. He doesn't care his close aides are in jail. He just wants to stay safe and secure till he is not in jail" the BJP Spokesperson said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

