India’s leading local search engine, Justdial, released its “How India Searched in 2024” report, shedding light on evolving consumer behavior and search trends across various sectors. The report highlights key shifts in consumer priorities and habits, with a growing emphasis on health, convenience, and experiences. Notably, the data shows a distinct contrast between urban and semi-urban areas, with Tier 2 cities seeing a remarkable surge in search activity.

The analysis reveals that Tier 2 cities registered 112 percent more searches than Tier 1. This signifies the expanding digital footprint of India’s semi-urban and rural populations, showcasing a significant rise in the adoption of online services beyond the major metropolitan cities. While healthcare, wellness, education, and leisure remain highly sought after across all regions, growth trajectories reveal differing preferences between these urban and semi-urban areas.

Healthcare services

Healthcare and medical services continue to dominate, reflecting a strong consumer focus on well-being. The healthcare and medical services category saw a 24 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in searches. Gynecologists and obstetricians led this surge, with a notable 22 percent increase in searches, highlighting the growing importance of maternal and women’s health. Similarly, demand for ENT specialists (up 21 percent) and dentists (up 19 percent) signals an increased focus on specialised healthcare. Additionally, hospitals and diagnostic centers witnessed a rise in inquiries as citizens, both in urban and rural areas, prioritise accessible medical services.

Personal well-being

In line with the rising trend toward self-care, the wellness and personal care sector recorded a 7 percent Y-o-Y growth. Among the key drivers were services like beauty spas, salons, and skincare clinics, with skincare seeing a 15 percent Y-o-Y increase, reflecting a shift towards preventive care. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai were particularly active in this space, as Indians increasingly seek holistic rejuvenation and wellness.

Education

Education continues to be a top priority, with significant search activity related to schools, colleges, and libraries. However, the trends extended beyond traditional academics, as interest in skill-building and hobbies grew rapidly. Searches for activities such as dance, cricket, music, and tailoring classes stood out, highlighting India’s growing inclination toward personal growth and development. These searches were observed prominently across both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, emphasising a widespread national interest in holistic education.

Real Estate

Urban migration trends continue to influence consumer behavior, particularly in housing and transportation. The real estate sector saw a 10 percent Y-o-Y growth, while searches for transportation services also remained high. As more individuals relocate to cities for work or education, paying guest (PG) accommodations experienced a notable 12 percent Y-o-Y increase. Interestingly, hostel demand dropped significantly, with searches decreasing by 40 percent in Tier 1 cities and 33 percent in Tier 2 cities, as consumers increasingly choose modern, facility-rich PGs and apartments.

Travel and Leisure

The travel and leisure sector witnessed a strong 27 percent Y-o-Y growth in searches, signaling a resurgence of interest in tourism and exploration. Tier 2 cities emerged as major contributors to this growth, seeing a 30 percent Y-o-Y increase in travel-related searches, compared to a 19 percent increase in Tier 1 cities. This suggests that while urban migration continues, many travelers are seeking out less urbanised, rural destinations. Popular cities contributing to travel-related searches included Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Food Trends

Food and dining remain central to Indian culture, with restaurants, tiffin services, caterers, and cafés among the most searched categories. Notably, Biryani continues to reign as the country’s favorite dish, maintaining its position at the top of search rankings. However, growing interest in global cuisines has emerged, with searches for Mandi and Korean food showing 18 percent and 15 percent Y-o-Y growth, respectively. This trend highlights the increasing openness to diverse dining experiences, especially in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Entertainment and leisure activities

Entertainment and leisure have seen notable shifts as well. Activities like visiting water parks and amusement parks recorded a strong 36 percent Y-o-Y growth, reflecting a rise in social and outdoor experiences. On the other hand, searches for cinema halls have declined by 15 percent, indicating a preference for more interactive and dynamic leisure activities over traditional movie outings.