Mumbai will experience pleasant temperatures between 21°C and 32°C today, with partly cloudy skies and moderate AQI levels, making it a great day for outdoor activities.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: A comfortable day with 21°C to 32°C temperatures and moderate AQI x 00:00

Mumbai is set to experience partly cloudy skies on Sunday, December 15, with a pleasant temperature range throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the minimum temperature to be around 21°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 32°C. This means a relatively mild and comfortable day for the city's residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humidity levels are predicted to hover around 33%, which is on the lower side, making for a refreshing atmosphere, especially when compared to the typical high humidity Mumbai often experiences. With the wind blowing gently from the north at 11 km/h, the weather will be conducive for outdoor activities, with no rainfall expected today. The skies are likely to remain mostly sunny with intermittent clouds, making for a pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors. However, it’s advisable to carry sunglasses and sunscreen for protection against the moderate UV rays, as the UV index is expected to remain in the moderate range throughout the day.

The city saw the sunrise at 07:04 am and will witness a sunset at 6:03 pm, offering just over 11 hours of daylight. As Mumbai continues to experience clear skies with no rain, residents can look forward to a dry and sunny Sunday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is predicted to fall within the moderate category, ranging between 125 and 158 at various locations around the city. This level of air quality is considered acceptable but could pose a moderate health concern for those with respiratory conditions. Areas like Chembur, Borivali, and Kandivali are expected to see moderate AQI levels, while regions like Sion are forecasted to experience better air quality, with an AQI reading of around 91, which falls under the "good" category.

Overall, Mumbai's weather today promises to be comfortable with mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and a gentle breeze, making it a perfect day to go out and about, as long as precautions are taken against the sun.