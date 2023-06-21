Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the public health preparedness for the management of heat-related illnesses

File Photo

Listen to this article Heat wave: Coordinated efforts can ensure zero deaths, says Mandaviya x 00:00

During the heat wave review meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that effective disaster response and management is collaborative with coordinated actions between the Centre and states, it can be ensured there are no deaths due to heat.

Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the public health preparedness for the management of heat-related illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

He interacted virtually with state health ministers, state disaster management ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of seven states including - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Presently, these seven states are experiencing severe heatwave conditions.

The Union Health Minister said that "India has demonstrated during the recent preparedness measures for cyclone Biparjoy that timely and effective coordination between the Centre and states can produce the desired outcome".

"Sharing of ideas, expertise and best practices by states help in enriching everyone in effectively managing heat-related illnesses," he added.

Mandaviya further urged the states to implement the State Action Plan, based on the National Action Plan, at the ground levels.

Mandaviya stated that heat alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is shared with all states by the Union Health Ministry on daily basis.

"State-level trainers need to ensure that their training is up to field level. Capacity building of medical officers, health staff and sensitization of grassroots level workers on heat illness, with focus on early recognition and management using training manuals provided by the Union Health Ministry is crucial," he stated.

States were advised to increase resiliency to extreme heat at the health facilities level by ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply; installing of solar panels and adopting measures to reduce indoor heat through the installation of cool/green roofs, window shading, shades, etc., according to a statement issued by the health ministry.

Earlier, two advisories related to heat wave was issued by the Union Health Ministry. The first advisory was issued on February 28, 2023 by the Union Health Secretary to all the chief secretaries requesting compliance by the states of the National Action Plan on heat-related illnesses.

The second advisory was issued by the health ministry in the form of a wider awareness of dos and don'ts to be followed by the general public as well as vulnerable people.

(with inputs from PTI)