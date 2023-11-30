Breaking News
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai, neighbouring districts grapple with traffic jams, waterlogging

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Visuals showed long trails of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, with people taking over an hour to cover some distance.

Representation Pic

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life. Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city.


Visuals showed long trails of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, with people taking over an hour to cover some distance. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur. Meanwhile, several neighbouring districts, such as Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram were also affected due to heavy rains. The rains prompted the district administrations of Chennai and Chengalpattu to declare a holiday for schools on Thursday.


Visuals from the Kanchipuram district showed rainwater entering the residential areas causing major trouble for residents. Severe waterlogging was witnessed at the National Highway toll booth in the Padiyanallur area of Thiruvallur district. Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam is a renowned temple tank located in Madurai also reached its full capacity due to incessant rainfall. Drone visuals of the reservoir showed it completely filled with water.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

