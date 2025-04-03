The civic body reported that an iron shed collapsed at a construction site near Balewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth School, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles. Four Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire engines reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident

An iron shed collapsed at a construction site near Balewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth, following Thursday's heavy rainfall.

Listen to this article One injured after iron shed collapses in Pune amid heavy rainfall x 00:00

Pune finally got some respite from the scorching summer heat as heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and strong winds, lashed the city on Thursday. However, the downpour, which caught many off guard, led to waterlogging, power cuts and heavy traffic snarls in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body reported that an iron shed collapsed at a construction site near Balewadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth School, injuring one person and damaging several vehicles. Four Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire engines reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. The injured person received medical treatment in a government ambulance.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic snarls were witnessed across Pune city. Power supply disruptions were widely reported in Nigdi, Bhavdhan, and Kothrud areas. Many residents also took to their X accounts to express their frustration over the power cut in Bhavdhan for more than three-and-a-half hours.

The intense spell of rain led to knee-deep waterlogging in the areas of BT Kawade Road, Jaisinghrao Sasane Garden, and other parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy rainfall) for Central Maharashtra, Vidharbha and Marathwada regions.

The weather bureau has predicted unseasonal rainfall with thunderstorms for the next three days and issued an orange alert for Pune, Satara, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Gondia. The remaining districts are under a yellow alert (moderate rainfall).

IMD had earlier warned of continuous rainfall with hailstorms and lightning till Thursday, urging citizens to remain cautious.

Speaking to Mid-Day, IMD scientist SD Sanap said, "On Thursday, almost the entire Pune City reported rainfall, accompanied with a thunderstorm. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall was witnessed in some parts of city area as well as in Junnar and Daund."