Helicopter carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar Additional CEO makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand

Helicopter carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar, Additional CEO makes emergency landing in Uttarakhand

Updated on: 16 October,2024 03:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

All the people on board the helicopter are safe, the Uttarakhand government said

A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Additional Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdand made an emergency landing in Uttarakhand, the officials said on Wednesday.


The helicopter was on its was to Munsiyari in Uttarakhand when it made an emergency landing in Pithoragarh district, an official said.


"All the people on board the helicopter are safe," the Uttarakhand government said.


Further details will be updated.

