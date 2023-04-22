Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized in Assam

Acting on a tip-off, security forces comprising state police and CRPF launched an operation in the Lahorijan area of the district on Friday night

A huge consignment of heroin, estimated to be worth nearly Rs eight crore has been seized and two persons were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces comprising state police and CRPF launched an operation in the Lahorijan area of the district on Friday night.

A truck coming from Manipur was intercepted early on Saturday and following a search operation, 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of heroin were seized.

The contraband was hidden in the tarpaulin covering the truck.

The police arrested two persons.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated to be nearly Rs eight crore.

