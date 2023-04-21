Breaking News
Assam One killed over 400 houses affected due to severe storm

Assam: One killed, over 400 houses affected due to severe storm

Updated on: 21 April,2023 09:26 PM IST  |  Karimganj
ANI |

Arpita Dutta Mazumder, Patharkandi Revenue Circle Officer told ANI that as per the initial report as many as 428 families of five Village Panchayats of Patharkandi have affected in the storm

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 7-year-old child died and more than 400 houses were affected in Assam's Karimganj district on Friday after a severe storm hit the state.


Arpita Dutta Mazumder, Patharkandi Revenue Circle Officer told ANI that as per the initial report as many as 428 families of five Village Panchayats of Patharkandi have affected in the storm.



He said that a 7-year-old child died after a house collapsed due to storm at the Patharkandi area.


"A 7-year-old child died in the storm. As per the initial report, as many as 14 houses were severely damaged. Our assessment is going on. The affected families will be compensated as per the government norms," Mazumder said.

Several houses were damaged with roofs being blown off, he added.

According to the district administration, the storm uprooted trees and electric poles in the area.

