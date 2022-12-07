Breaking News
Himachal election results 2022: Date, time, important seats, here's all you need to know

Updated on: 07 December,2022 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress

Himachal election results 2022: Date, time, important seats, here's all you need to know

Representative Image


The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will held on December 8. Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording an overall turnout of 75.6 per cent, surpassing the 2017 record. 


According to the exit polls predicted on Monday, BJP has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh. Exit polls predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.



Meanwhile, a system will be set-up for receiving counting related information and complaints in the CEO office and a helpline number 1950 will be functional before 72 hours of the commencement of the counting hours, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg on Monday.


He said that Election Department would ensure smooth flow of information for which a communication room will be set up at each counting centre.

When will the results of the Gujarat elections be declared?

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 by 8 am and the results will be announced later on the same day. 

Himachal election results 2022: Important seats to lwatch out for

The key seats in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh includes Seraj, Nadaun, Haroli, Dharamshala, Shimla (rural), Kasumpti, Darang, Dalhousie, Fatehpur, Una, Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Kullu, Barsar, Kinnaur, Karsog, and Mandi among others.

(With inputs from from PTI)

