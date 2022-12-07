Himachal election results 2022: How many seats are needed to form a government?

Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will held on December 8. Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording an overall turnout of 75.6 per cent, surpassing the 2017 record.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.

Himachal election results 2022: Important seats to watch out for

The key seats in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh includes Seraj, Nadaun, Haroli, Dharamshala, Shimla (rural), Kasumpti, Darang, Dalhousie, Fatehpur, Una, Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Kullu, Barsar, Kinnaur, Karsog, and Mandi among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

