Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Himachal Pradesh Couple commits suicide in Hamirpur says Police

Himachal Pradesh: Couple commits suicide in Hamirpur, says Police

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Hamirpur (UP)
PTI |

Top

According to the police, Ramu Verma (35) and his wife Ruby (27), residents of the Merapur locality of Kotwali police station area, had a quarrel on Sunday evening

Himachal Pradesh: Couple commits suicide in Hamirpur, says Police

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Himachal Pradesh: Couple commits suicide in Hamirpur, says Police
x
00:00

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging following domestic discord, police said on Monday.


According to the police, Ramu Verma (35) and his wife Ruby (27), residents of the Merapur locality of Kotwali police station area, had a quarrel on Sunday evening.


Ramu went to his room and slept but his wife Ruby went to another room and hanged herself. When Ramu woke up on Monday, he saw his wife's lifeless body and also committed suicide by hanging, they said.


Circle Officer (Sadar) area Rajesh Kamal said the couple's two children, four-year-old Pranshu and Aarav (three), were sleeping when the incident occurred. The rest of the family had gone to attend a wedding. Family discord is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, he said. The CO said that the police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem examination. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suicide news india national news India news himachal pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK