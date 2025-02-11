According to the police, Ramu Verma (35) and his wife Ruby (27), residents of the Merapur locality of Kotwali police station area, had a quarrel on Sunday evening

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Himachal Pradesh: Couple commits suicide in Hamirpur, says Police x 00:00

A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging following domestic discord, police said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Ramu Verma (35) and his wife Ruby (27), residents of the Merapur locality of Kotwali police station area, had a quarrel on Sunday evening.

Ramu went to his room and slept but his wife Ruby went to another room and hanged herself. When Ramu woke up on Monday, he saw his wife's lifeless body and also committed suicide by hanging, they said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) area Rajesh Kamal said the couple's two children, four-year-old Pranshu and Aarav (three), were sleeping when the incident occurred. The rest of the family had gone to attend a wedding. Family discord is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, he said. The CO said that the police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem examination.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever