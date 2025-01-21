The CBI has so far arrested seven people in connection with the case, including the ED assistant director

Representational Pic/File

Scholarship scam: CBI arrests its deputy SP in bribery case involving ED assistant director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its own deputy superintendent of police in a bribery case involving an Enforcement Directorate (ED) assistant director who allegedly sought illegal gratifications from educational institutions being probed in connection with Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam, officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Balbir Sharma who was posted at the Special Crime unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi, the officials said.

They said that he was called for questioning by the agency at its Chandigarh office on Monday in connection with the case, in which Enforcement Directorate (ED) Assistant Director Vishal Deep was arrested earlier for allegedly seeking a bribe, the officials said, according to the PTI.

Sharma was arrested in the evening, they added.

After his arrest, Sharma complained of dizziness and was taken to a hospital, where tests were conducted and the results were satisfactory, the officials said.

He was again medically examined on Tuesday, before his production in a special court, they added.

The special court in Chandigarh sent Sharma to the CBI's custody for a day.

Sharma's family has alleged torture by CBI sleuths, an allegation denied by the agency's officials, as per the PTI.

The CBI has so far arrested seven people in connection with the case, including the ED assistant director.

It is alleged that Vishal Deep had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.1 crore from Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions chairman Rajnish Bansal for not arresting him in a money-laundering case being probed by the ED.

The amount was brought down after negotiations to Rs 60 lakh, the probe agency had said.

There is a recording of Vishal Deep talking to the complainant before the delivery of the bribe amount and he was present near the spot where the bribe was handed over to co-accused Vikas Deep (his brother) and Niraj (his cousin) by the complainant, the CBI had claimed after his arrest in Mumbai, while seeking his transit remand, the news agency reported.

The remand application was rejected by the court on January 8.

Later, Vishal Deep was again arrested by the agency and is now in judicial custody.

Haryana cop held by ACB for taking bribe in Faridabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Haryana cop in Faridabad after catching him red-handed accepting a bribe, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The cop, a head constable was posted at Dabua police station in Haryana's Faridabad, the officials said.

The constable is alleged to have demanded a bribe to get bail to a person accused in an assault case, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the complainant, his nephew was accused in an assault case and the constable was demanding a bribe to get him bail. He had already taken some money as part of the bribe demanded and was demanding more, the complainant said, according to the PTI.

The ACB, acting on the complaint, asked the complainant to pay the policeman the bribe amount. On Monday, when the complainant handed the bribe to the policeman, ACB officials nabbed him.

An FIR has been registered at ACB police station, Faridabad, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)