Himachal Pradesh: Woman, her child killed in landslide in Chamba

The landslide occurred above Hadsar in Chamba district on Wednesday evening

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A woman and her child died and two others were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

The landslide occurred above Hadsar in Chamba district on Wednesday evening, the department added.

The injured have been admitted to Bharmour hospital.

More details are awaited.

