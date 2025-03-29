As the resentment grew, the number of protestors increased. Police used mild force to disperse the mob, detained some people and opened the road for traffic movement

Police detained the protestors in Jaipur, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Locals along with members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Saturday held a protest over vandalism at Tejaji temple on Tonk Road in Jaipur, police said. The protestors blocked the busy Tonk Road demanding arrest of the accused involved in the vandalism, news agency PTI reported.

The protest gathered momentum as the crowd swelled with growing anger. Jaipur Police intervened using mild force to disperse the mob, detaining several protestors and clearing the way for traffic to resume.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Sharma said, "The mob was dispersed by the police, and the road has been reopened. Some agitators have been detained."

The incident came to light when locals in Jaipur discovered that an idol of a deity at the Tejaji temple had been damaged, PTI reported. This led to a sudden gathering of people who expressed their outrage through a demonstration.

VHP Spokesperson Amitosh Pareek, condemning the act, stated, "Some miscreants damaged the idol last night, which created anger among the Hindu community. This is an insult to Tejaji Maharaj. We have demanded the identification and arrest of the accused involved in the matter."

The protest intensified as Congress leaders joined in condemning the vandalism, demanding swift action, PTI reported. Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully described the incident as "highly condemnable," adding, "This is not just an idol; it is an attack on our faith and heritage, which will not be tolerated."

Jully called on the government to take stringent measures against the culprits and to strengthen security at religious sites to prevent such incidents in the future.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reacted strongly, stating, "Disturbing sentiments and faith through such incidents is unacceptable. The culprits in this case should be identified immediately, and strict action should be taken against them. Additionally, effective and strong arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of religious places, so that such incidents do not recur in the future."

RLP Convener and Nagaur lawmaker, Hanuman Beniwal, alleged that the police had used force against the protestors at the behest of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

“Police officers were ready to talk with the agitating people, but a lathicharge was carried out under the direction of the Chief Minister,” Beniwal claimed. He further alleged that his party workers, along with youths from various communities, including the Jat community, were detained. “Police should immediately release the RLP workers and other youths who have been taken into custody,” he demanded.

