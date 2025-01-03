Pawan Hiranwar sustained a bullet injury to his head and died, while his cousin, Bunty, received a bullet wound to his face

Representational pic

A history-sheeter was killed, while his cousin sustained injuries after members of a rival gang opened fire at them in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the shooting occurred near the Babulkheda village in Khaparkheda Police Station limits on Thursday evening.

While Pawan Hiranwar sustained a bullet injury to his head and died, his cousin Bunty received a bullet wound to his face, stated an officer.

According to the police, sharpshooters from the Sheikhu gang allegedly intercepted Hiranwar and Bunty who were travelling in a car with their associates. Six sharpshooters on motorcycles ambushed the vehicle and opened fire, PTI reported.

The Sheikhu gang was involved in the murder of Hemant Diyewar, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activist, 10 years ago. Hiranwar had been arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and was released recently before being externed for two years. Bunty was also externed, PTI reported.

The duo were involved in criminal activities and were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2018 for an attempted murder, police said.

One of the Hiranwars allegedly killed Sheikhu's brother, Saroj, in a road rage incident in 2022, they said.

The investigation is being led by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harssh A Poddar, and three suspects have been detained for questioning, the officer said, adding that the police are analysing technical evidence.

BJP youth leader shot at over parking issue in Jammu

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader was shot at following an altercation over a parking issue in Jammu on Friday, police said.

Kanav Sharma, who is the district president of BJP's Yuva Morcha in Jammu, suffered a bullet injury in the incident and was hospitalised. His condition is stable, his father, senior advocate Chander Mohan Sharma told the media.

Kanav, who has been actively engaged in an anti-drug campaign in Jammu, was parking his vehicle near his house in the New Plot area when some people objected to it and an argument ensued between them.

"One of them took out a revolver and fired two rounds, one of which hit Kanav," Sharma said.

Police have seized a bike belonging to one of the accused and are on the lookout for those involved in the shooting, officers said.

(With PTI inputs)