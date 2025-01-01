The tragic incident occurred on December 26 at the family's residence in the Kapil Nagar area. The discovery of the decomposed bodies came to light on Wednesday, after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house, an official stated

A 25-year-old engineering student in Nagpur, Maharashtra, identified as Utkarsh Dhakhole, has been accused of murdering his parents following a disagreement regarding his education and career choices, according to police reports on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The tragic incident occurred on December 26 at the family's residence in the Kapil Nagar area. The discovery of the decomposed bodies came to light on Wednesday, after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house, an official stated.

After the bodies of Liladhar Dhakhole (55) and his wife Aruna (50) were found, Utkarsh was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to the crime.

"Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother, a teacher, around noon on December 26 and later stabbed his father, a technician at a power plant and social worker, to death when he returned home around 5 pm. He then left the bodies there," said DCP (Zone V) Niketan Kadam.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the murders stemmed from a conflict regarding Utkarsh's struggling academic record and career.

"Utkarsh failed to clear several subjects during his engineering course. His parents, therefore, wanted him to quit engineering and choose something else. However, he was against their suggestion," the police official added.

After killing his parents, he took his college-going sister, who did not know about their murder, to their uncle's residence. He falsely told the relatives that his parents had gone to Bengaluru to take part in a meditation programme for a few days. Along with his sister, Utkarsh also stayed at his uncle's place, he said, PTI stated.

However, the double murder finally came to light and he was arrested, the official said.

