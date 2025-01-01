Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Engineering student kills parents after differences over his education in Maharashtra

Updated on: 01 January,2025 07:07 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The tragic incident occurred on December 26 at the family's residence in the Kapil Nagar area. The discovery of the decomposed bodies came to light on Wednesday, after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house, an official stated

Representational Pic/File

A 25-year-old engineering student in Nagpur, Maharashtra, identified as Utkarsh Dhakhole, has been accused of murdering his parents following a disagreement regarding his education and career choices, according to police reports on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


The tragic incident occurred on December 26 at the family's residence in the Kapil Nagar area. The discovery of the decomposed bodies came to light on Wednesday, after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the house, an official stated.


After the bodies of Liladhar Dhakhole (55) and his wife Aruna (50) were found, Utkarsh was taken into custody and allegedly confessed to the crime. 


"Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother, a teacher, around noon on December 26 and later stabbed his father, a technician at a power plant and social worker, to death when he returned home around 5 pm. He then left the bodies there," said DCP (Zone V) Niketan Kadam.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the murders stemmed from a conflict regarding Utkarsh's struggling academic record and career.

"Utkarsh failed to clear several subjects during his engineering course. His parents, therefore, wanted him to quit engineering and choose something else. However, he was against their suggestion," the police official added.

After killing his parents, he took his college-going sister, who did not know about their murder, to their uncle's residence. He falsely told the relatives that his parents had gone to Bengaluru to take part in a meditation programme for a few days. Along with his sister, Utkarsh also stayed at his uncle's place, he said, PTI stated.

However, the double murder finally came to light and he was arrested, the official said. 

Two brothers killed by relatives over Rs 30,000 dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur; four held

Two brothers were allegedly killed by their relatives over a financial dispute of Rs 30,000 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The victims are identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak Rathod (40).

According to the PTI, the police said Ravi had taken Rs 20,000 from bangle wholesaler Badansingh Rathod's son eight months ago under the pretext of buying him a motorcycle but failed to keep the word. Ravi also purchased bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh's shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

(With inputs from PTI) 

