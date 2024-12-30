The deceased was a close friend of the accused's father, the police claimed

A man suffering from schizophrenia allegedly killed a 67-year-old caretaker of a graveyard by slitting his throat in Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, the police said that the incident took place in the Mecosabagh area of Jaripatka police station limits on Sunday afternoon after which the 39-year-old accused was arrested.

Further adding that the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The accused, identified as Anon Mithila Pyareji, reached the graveyard on a motorcycle. He spoke to the victim, Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde and then within minutes allegedly slit the Shinde's throat with a sharp weapon, an official from Jaripatka police station said quoting an eyewitness, PTI reported.

The victim collapsed to the ground. Some locals caught hold of the accused, beat him up and he was later handed over to the Jaripatka police, the official said.

The profusely bleeding victim was immediately rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The Jaripatka police registered a murder case against the accused, the official said.

The police were investigating the case and circumstances that led to the murder, the official added.

During the investigation, the accused, who is suffering from schizophrenia, was giving inconsistent statements, a senior police official said, PTI cited.

Delhi Police arrest 46-year-old murder convict in Mumbai, three years after jumping parole

A 46-year-old murder convict, who had jumped parole during the Covid-19 pandemic, was apprehended in Mumbai on Saturday, the Delhi Police said.

According to news agency PTI, Ajay Kumar Tripathi was found working as a delivery executive for a food app in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Tripathi had been serving a life sentence for the kidnapping and murder of a boy from Bhajanpura, a neighbourhood in northeast Delhi.

"Tripathi was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a child in 2000 in Delhi. He was serving a life sentence when he was granted parole on July 23, 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic," a police officer said on Sunday.

When his parole ended on September 19 of the same year, Tripathi failed to return, PTI reported. The police later discovered that he had assumed the alias Akshay Kumar and moved to Mumbai with his three-year-old son.

"This was not his first instance of absconding. In 2010, he also jumped parole and evaded arrest for five years," the officer added.

To track him down this time, police gathered information from his previous addresses, jail records, and visitor details, eventually tracing him to Mumbai, PTI reported.

"A team was dispatched to Mumbai, where they verified local delivery personnel and traced Tripathi to Gautam Nagar in Chembur. He was arrested on December 28," the officer said.

Tripathi, who hails from Agra, holds a degree and worked as a storekeeper when he kidnapped the boy.

(With PTI inputs)