Jobless during the Covid-19 pandemic and being the sole earning member of his family, Lawrence Massey's angel in disguise was a Catholic lady who gave him a Mother Mary statue to restore, and he hasn't looked back since

Lawrence Massey lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic and found his love for restoration of Catholic statues. Photo Courtesy: Lawrence Massey

Lawrence Massey, who was the sole earner of his family, lost his job during the pandemic Seeing his condition, a Catholic neighbour gave him a Mother Mary statue to restore The work was so good that word spread and in four years now he has worked on many statues

Thane-based Lawrence Massey has always been involved in decorating the church since he was a child for the many celebrations over the years, but little did the Mumbaikar know that it would influence his life later. He explains, “I had a very strong inclination towards Christian art since childhood. In church, people used to often come to me with broken statues and Christian articles and I used to restore it and give it to them because I used to like doing that as a hobby.” However, life went on and Massey did his bachelor’s in mass media before working as a social media manager and public relations professional over the years. Unfortunately, like many other people around the world, the Mumbaikar lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic but when one door closed another opened, and it was nothing short of a miracle.