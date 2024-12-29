An attempt to murder case was registered and one of the accused was arrested, the official said

A woman has been booked along with her friend and stepbrother for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a sharp weapon after he called off their relationship, Nagpur police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The Kapil Nagar police station official stated that the incident took place in SRK Colony in Uppalwadi on Friday.

"The woman approached the complainant and sought to know why he had stopped talking to her. Amid an argument, the woman's stepbrother stabbed the complainant in the stomach with a knife. The accused fled from the place after passersby rushed in to rescue the complainant," he said.

An attempt to murder case was registered and one of the accused was arrested, the official said, stated PTI.

Man arrested for molesting woman and forcing her to apologise after argument in Nagpur

Recently, a man and two of his associates were arrested after a disturbing incident where they allegedly molested a woman during an argument, forcing her to prostrate and apologise. The incident occurred in Nagpur's MIDC area in Maharashtra and came to light after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

According to police reports, the woman confronted 38-year-old Vikas Borkar over his alleged mistreatment of a stray dog. After the argument, Borkar, along with his friends Rajesh Mishra and Pankaj Barekar, returned to the woman's location. In a shocking escalation of the confrontation, Borkar and his companions forced the woman to lie down on the ground, making her prostrate and apologise for the disagreement.

The incident was recorded on video and quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation. The police acted swiftly after the woman filed a complaint, and Borkar, along with his two friends, was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police official from MIDC Police Station confirmed the arrests, adding that the accused were charged with molestation, assault, and other related offences. The woman, aged 44, has been provided support, and investigations are ongoing.

"Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable. We have taken immediate action, and the accused are in police custody," said a police spokesperson. The police also urged social media users to refrain from circulating videos of sensitive incidents, emphasising the need for privacy and respect for the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)