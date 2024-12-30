A fifth suspect is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Two brothers killed by relatives over Rs 30,000 dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur; four held x 00:00

Two brothers were allegedly killed by their relatives over a financial dispute of Rs 30,000 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims are identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak Rathod (40).

According to the PTI, the police said Ravi had taken Rs 20,000 from bangle wholesaler Badansingh Rathod's son eight months ago under the pretext of buying him a motorcycle but failed to keep the word. Ravi also purchased bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh's shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

On Sunday evening, Badansingh, his brother-in-law, and a nephew confronted Ravi near a garden in Gandhibagh area.

When Deepak arrived at the spot and tried to intervene, the brother duo was attacked with sharp weapons.

Ravi died on the spot and Deepak succumbed to his injuries later in the night, police said.

Police arrested Badansingh Rathod (45), his son Abhishek (24), Manoj Rathod, and Vivek Rathod (18) after registering a murder case. A fifth suspect, Sonu Badansingh Rathod, is on the run, the news agency reported.

Schizophrenic man kills caretaker of graveyard in Nagpur; arrested

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a man suffering from schizophrenia allegedly killed a 67-year-old caretaker of a graveyard by slitting his throat in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place in Mecosabagh area of Jaripatka police station limits on Sunday afternoon following which the 39-year-old accused was arrested, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased was a close friend of the father of the accused, the police said.

The accused, identified as Anon Mithila Pyareji, reached the graveyard on a motorcycle. He spoke to the victim - Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde - and then within minutes allegedly slit the latter's throat with a sharp weapon, an official from Jaripatka police station said quoting an eyewitness.

The victim collapsed to the ground. Some locals caught hold of the accused, beat him up and he was later handed over to the Jaripatka police, the official said, the PTI reported.

The profusely bleeding victim was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The Jaripatka police registered a case of murder against the accused, the official said.

The accused, who was suffering from schizophrenia, was giving inconsistent statements, a senior police official said.

The police were investigating the case and circumstances that led to the murder, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)